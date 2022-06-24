Alicia Keys' Son Plays JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Theme At Concert

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has a number of aspects that help differentiate this anime franchise from many of the other series that reside within the medium, as Hirohiko Araki decided to make each season, or part, of the series, follows a different protagonist who happens to be a part of the Joestar bloodline. With the series continuing to gain popularity around the world with each subsequent season of its anime adaptation released, the son of Alicia Keys proved that he is a fan of the anime franchise with a rendition of the killer theme song for Giorno Giovanna.

Giorno first made landfall in Golden Wind, the fifth part of the franchise that took place in the country of Italy and focused on a mafia-based story that saw the son of Dio Brando attempting to take over the nefarious mob known as Passione. While Giorno isn't slated to appear in the follow-up to this part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, he certainly has had an effect on the bizarre franchise and was able to successfully defeat the devilish Diavolo and overtake the Passione mob, setting out to lead the gangsters on a much more altruistic path moving forward. Needless to say, Giorno's theme is one of the best of the anime adaptation so it's no surprise to see that many people, celebrities included, have fallen in love with it.

Alicia Keys shared the performance from her son, Egypt, in which the musician's offspring decided to pay homage to the story of Passione and the arrival of Giorno Giovanna in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure by playing out the theme song for the wielder of the Stand known as the Golden Wind:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is currently slated to make a comeback this fall on Netflix, with new episodes continuing the story of Jolyne Kujoh as she attempts to break free from the Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary and save the life of her father, Jotaro Kujo. On the manga side of things, the creator of the series, Hirohiko Araki, is currently working on a new part of the series in JoJo Lands, though a release date has yet to be revealed. Luckily for fans of Stands, the series has a number of spin-offs that have released new chapters with the likes of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak.

