JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: What Will JoJoLands Turn Out to Be?

The story of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has spanned the decades, with the story of the Joestars being as strange as the Stands that populate these hard-hitting stories. With creator Hirohiko Araki already confirming that he is set to return for the ninth part of the franchise, tentatively titled JoJo Lands, we thought now would be the perfect time to look at the Joestars' past and present to get a better idea of where the anime series might be headed in the future.

Jojo Lands is set to be the ninth part of the franchise, and outside of the fact that Hirohiko Araki has confirmed that he will return to writing and artistic duties for the manga story, fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure don't know much of what this story will be. Keeping that in mind, we are flying by the seat of our pants when it comes to guessing what the series will be, but there are some hints from JoJolion that might lead the way, as well as a line of commonality when it comes to the chapters of the series we've seen before.

As fans following the manga know, Stone Ocean was the last time that we visited the original universe that started JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the stories of Steelball Run and JoJolion taking place in an alternate reality wherein Stands were still present, though the Joestars and characters that we came to know could be vastly different from who we originally followed. In JoJolion for example, the final chapters introduced Joseph Joestar to the proceedings, albeit a very different version from the one that was introduced in Battle Tendency, while Steelball Run as a Joestar of its own in Johnny.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has also been told over the course of decades, arriving in the 1980s, and JoJo Lands could likely be the last hoorah, especially considering that the story of JoJolion had to be told over the course of ten years. With this in mind, setting up this next chapter might be looking to leave everything on the table. It's with this in mind that we would recommend that Araki look no further than the story of the video game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, which united all the heroes and villains from past chapters of the series. This isn't to say JoJo Lands would bring together all the Joestars across the universe, but we could hardly think of a better way to wrap the series.

What do you want to see in Part Nine of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.