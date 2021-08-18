JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Mourn the End of Jojolion

It may be hard to believe, but another piece of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has come to an end. After debuting in 2011, Jojolion is the most recent part of Hirohiko Araki's tale to end. And as you can imagine, fans are pretty sad about the whole ordeal.

For those out of the loop, the finale of Jojolion went live today, and it was a doozy for the fandom. We will not delve into spoilers here, but suffice to say that Josuke Higashikata goes through some emotional highs in this ending. Many admit the found-family finale suits Jojolion, and you can see how JoJo readers are reacting to the chapter below.

As for Jojolion, the manga is closing more than a decade since its debut, and the series is not done yet. If you did not hear, JoJo is set to bring out a new part courtesy of Araki. The creator is expected to debut part nine after a short vacation, and the series is known as JoJo Lands for now. There is no word on what this new part will focus on, but fans expect JoJo to near an end with this next installment. After all, Araki is 61 years old, and fans want the artist to enjoy a proper retirement at some point!

What do you think about Jojolion's ending? Can you believe the JoJo series has ended...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.