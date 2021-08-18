JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Mourn the End of Jojolion
It may be hard to believe, but another piece of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has come to an end. After debuting in 2011, Jojolion is the most recent part of Hirohiko Araki's tale to end. And as you can imagine, fans are pretty sad about the whole ordeal.
For those out of the loop, the finale of Jojolion went live today, and it was a doozy for the fandom. We will not delve into spoilers here, but suffice to say that Josuke Higashikata goes through some emotional highs in this ending. Many admit the found-family finale suits Jojolion, and you can see how JoJo readers are reacting to the chapter below.
As for Jojolion, the manga is closing more than a decade since its debut, and the series is not done yet. If you did not hear, JoJo is set to bring out a new part courtesy of Araki. The creator is expected to debut part nine after a short vacation, and the series is known as JoJo Lands for now. There is no word on what this new part will focus on, but fans expect JoJo to near an end with this next installment. After all, Araki is 61 years old, and fans want the artist to enjoy a proper retirement at some point!
What a Ride
What a peculiar story. JoJolion. pic.twitter.com/6FafH2dDkz— Schroder (@schr0der) August 18, 2021
Farewell
Goodbye Jojolion! pic.twitter.com/ESsrgDLMz8— Lucas.mp3 #StoneOcean (@lucas_mp3) August 18, 2021
He's Done It Again
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 8 - “JoJolion” is officially completed.
10 Years & 3 Months
110 Chapters
27 Volumes
Thank you so much for truly, another bizarre adventure Araki. pic.twitter.com/jFdSRhOqfd— STICKER (@StickerTricker) August 18, 2021
The Absolute Coolest
Jojolion 110 SPOILERS— Shaz ★ (@LuckyShazo) August 18, 2021
This was the coolest sh-t i had seen in a long time, thank you for this Araki🙏 pic.twitter.com/dkm0qzKJbo
It's Over
JoJolion has officially concluded serialization pic.twitter.com/eONNjDoOzs— Aeonstar @ The End Of JoJolion (@RadiantAeonstar) August 18, 2021
A Perfect Ending
( JoJolion Spoilers #jojolion110 )
This is an actual perfect final page. Such a contrast from the previous final pages of each part as well. This is what JoJolion is all about. pic.twitter.com/KPKlnzYbuv— Aeonstar @ The End Of JoJolion (@RadiantAeonstar) August 18, 2021
The Best Surprise
Cant believe Jojolion was a found family story all this time🥲 pic.twitter.com/utZq0UEaE9— Kremit🐸 (@Kermittend) August 18, 2021