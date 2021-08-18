JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Announces New Spin-Off Featuring Old Characters' Comeback

✖

Hot on the heels of both the conclusion of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Eighth Part in JoJolion and the announcement that the series would continue with a new story with the running title of JoJo Lands, the series has announced that Hirohiko Araki's franchise will also be giving fans a new spin-off story is promising to bring back some big characters from the Joestars' past. With promotional images for the upcoming manga story featuring the likes of Hol Horse, Pet Shop, Crazy Diamond, and Josuke Higashikata, it seems that the series will return to its original universe for this new tale.

If you're unfamiliar with these characters, Hol Horse originally debuted in the third part of the franchise, Stardust Crusaders, wherein he used his Stand Emperor in order to fire off bullets from his gun that he could control the trajectory of. Hol Horse worked for the villainous Dio Brando, but managed to escape his fight with Jotaro and his friends in the third part of the franchise, leaving the perfect opportunity for him to return. The gunslinger won't be alone when it comes to characters from Stardust Crusaders, as the bird known as Pet Shop, one of the antagonists that guarded Dio's mansion, will also be making a big comeback.

On the flip side, the manga appears to also be bringing back Josuke Higashikata, the main Joestar from the fourth part of the franchise in Diamond Is Unbreakable, who was the long-lost son of Joseph Joestar. His Stand, Crazy Diamond, didn't just allow him to deliver some machine gun punches, but also reverse the targets of his blows, often allowing him to heal any wound or rewind a number of objects he encountered.

The spin-off series has yet to unveil what its official name will be, but the creative team will include Kouhei Kadono, who wrote the Hajishirazu no Purple Haze light novel from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, and Tasuku Karasuma, who draws No Guns Life, as the creators of this new story. Hirohiko Araki won't be writing the series himself, most likely getting to work on the ninth part of the franchise, the tentatively titled JoJo Lands, which will return following a hiatus.

What do you think of this upcoming spin-off which will bring back some big characters from the Joestars' past?