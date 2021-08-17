JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Hyped For The Possible 9th Part Of The Franchise

With the conclusion of JoJolion, the eighth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, fast approaching in the pages of the manga, fans were taken aback earlier when it was announced that the series might be returning with a brand new story arc, putting to bed the theories that this latest installment might be the finale of the franchise as a whole. While no details have been confirmed about "JoJo Lands," as it's being called, Stand fans are ecstatic when it comes to the potential return of the Joestars and the world that they have helped build across alternate realities.

(Photo: David Production)

Do you think that the ninth part will be confirmed shortly? What do you hope to see in the upcoming JoJo Lands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.