JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Are Hyped For The Possible 9th Part Of The Franchise
With the conclusion of JoJolion, the eighth part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, fast approaching in the pages of the manga, fans were taken aback earlier when it was announced that the series might be returning with a brand new story arc, putting to bed the theories that this latest installment might be the finale of the franchise as a whole. While no details have been confirmed about "JoJo Lands," as it's being called, Stand fans are ecstatic when it comes to the potential return of the Joestars and the world that they have helped build across alternate realities.
Do you think that the ninth part will be confirmed shortly? What do you hope to see in the upcoming JoJo Lands? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.
Araki The GOAT
The hardest working mangaka ever. He da Goat. pic.twitter.com/9tvNWnSTay— Zoronoa (@DxP1400) August 17, 2021
That's Disturbing
Yes my dears…. JOJOLANDS pic.twitter.com/Asn2kumd84— BAGERA (@IBIGBYI) August 17, 2021
Polnareff Has Us Covered
LETS GO! pic.twitter.com/BfiKQokSjw— Heaven's "🦋 STONE OCEAN IS HERE 🕸️" Door (@JerkMangaka) August 17, 2021
Perfect Timing
Me rn ! Lesgo ! pic.twitter.com/gf233k6vt9— HOSTILE (@HOSTILE_groove) August 17, 2021
It's Go Time
LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO— Marko (@_Marko4123) August 17, 2021
Did Araki Wear The Stone Mask?
Damn, Araki might actually be a vampire. The dude doesn’t seem to slow down with age. Anyways, really glad the series didn’t end with Part 8.— Akeem G. (@Akeem_Writes) August 17, 2021
Praise JoJo
THANK YOUUUUUUU GODDDDDD pic.twitter.com/bhrdGrZWc7— wiz 🍡 (@WlZZYBOP) August 17, 2021
Our Bodies Are Ready
@halima_213 My body is ready pic.twitter.com/Qdh2ux93Bt— Loki (@Token06Loki) August 17, 2021
Actual Tears
IM SO HAPPY RN MAN 😭— Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) August 17, 2021