JoJo Bizarre Adventure: JoJolion Introduces Surprising Character's Return

As most fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure know, the stories of Steelball Run and JoJolion take place in a new reality from the one that was featured in the earlier parts of the series, but the final chapter of the eighth part of the franchise revealed that one of the characters we came to know was in fact an alternate take on a fan favorite. With the story of Josuke Higashikita coming to an end, Hirohiko Araki announced that the story would be continuing not just with a new spin-off series, but with a ninth part under the running title JoJo Lands.

Warning. If you don't want to be spoiled on the final part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: JoJolion, turn back now as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

The start of this last chapter of JoJolion started off just as strange as anything else in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with a guardrail using a corpse to attack both Lucy and Fumi, shooting out entrails in a bid to eliminate the two side players of this saga. With Lucy nearly losing her life, Fumi not only saves her life but also reveals that his true identity just so happened to be the alternate reality version of Joseph Joestar, the star of Battle Tendency who became a supporting character in both Stardust Crusaders and Diamond Is Unbreakable.

As Fumi explains his identity to Lucy, following the reveal of his Stand in Hermit Purple, which is far different from the one we were originally introduced to, he was hiding his original background from those he had come into contact with:

"My name is Joseph Joestar. My Japanese name is written Josefu, so I'm called Fumi-Kun. My grandma Rina who lived with me in S City gave me that name, she married an American named Johnny Joestar, that's why I have that sort of name. My grandpa crossed the Atlantic Ocean by boat to deliver his friend's corpse and the two of them got to know each other on the trip. My grandpa's dead now, though."

The final chapter also explores the full family tree of the Joestars, proving that this alternate reality still has plenty in common with the original timeline that introduced us to the world of Stands by Hirohiko Araki.

What do you think of this startling revelation?