JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Wishes Joseph a Happy 100th Birthday
When it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, fans always have a favorite lead. Whether it is Jotaro or Josuke, there are plenty of characters in the franchise to stan. Of course, that means there are those who dig the anime's earliest days, and that is why Joseph Joestar is trending. The series' second protagonist is celebrating a birthday today, and he is 100 years old.
And yes, we believe he is still kicking. After all, Araki has said before that Joseph is still alive in Stone Ocean and thriving. So we can only hope he is throwing an epic birthday party today!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST STUPID A-S HIMBO TO EVER EXIST AKA JOSEPH JOESTAR, LOVE YOU KING 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/tuoz3f1kJ2— Ｂｉｔ⁴🍒CEO of SDC ✨ (@josukeswife) September 26, 2020
Over on Twitter, fans of the anime are showing their love for Joseph with tributes. You can check out a few of these reactions in the slides below and add your own on social media once you've got the right words to share.
After all, it is not every day a member of the Joestar family turns 100. Joseph was born back in September 1920, and he has enjoyed what some might call an impossible life. After all, Joseph has done things few ever will, but that is just the ludicrous nature of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.
Have you sent birthday wishes to the Joestar hero yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
The One and Original
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE CHAD THAT WILL NEVER DIE
JOSEPH JOESTAR
JOSUKE HIGASHIKATA WOULDN'T HAVE EXISTED WITHOUT HIM SO RESPECT HIM PLS pic.twitter.com/PVUwWAYJLc— アキラ (@GoldenSpiritAki) September 27, 2020
We Second That
Happy 100th Birthday to Joseph Joestar!! He's lived through like 7 plane crashes I doubt old age will get him any time soon#JoJosBizarreAdventure #JosephJoestar pic.twitter.com/41rc8miAly— Fangirl (@JustaFanGirl_y) September 27, 2020
I Mean... Yes
HAPPY BDAY MR SEXY WORLDWIDE JOSEPH JOESTAR LOVE OF MY LIFE LETS CELEBRATE THESE 100 YEARS OF SEXINESS pic.twitter.com/POrGPUR2sP— federica ☆🐸 JOSEPH 100 (@himbo4joseph) September 26, 2020
The Happiest of Days
September 27, 1920, Joseph Joestar was born, Happy birthday Jojo!🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/Umbd3SntRJ— Today in JoJo History🖌🌏 (@TodayJojo) September 27, 2020
Make It Count
Today is the only day you get to retweet this. Happy 100th birthday Joseph Joestar. pic.twitter.com/7qlRdbaq0w— Elly @ birthday is 9/29 🥳 (@MsEllyG) September 27, 2020
Congrats!
OH MY GOD!!! Happy 100th birthday, Joseph Joestar! pic.twitter.com/eMTEWIp0OL— VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 27, 2020
Definitely Alive Somewhere
Day 427
Stone Ocean is not confirmed?
Today, September 27th is Joseph's 100th birthday. I'm sure he's still alive. pic.twitter.com/A9mwXjsxyL— Is Stone Ocean Confirmed? (@Pt6Confirmation) September 27, 2020
He Made It
Damn apparently the unkillable bastard is 100 years old. Happy bday to Joseph joestar. One of my fav Jojo’s pic.twitter.com/2uRdH3Fx1n— Jonathan Playing FE3H (@lion_diet) September 27, 2020