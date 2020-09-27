JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Wishes Joseph a Happy 100th Birthday

When it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, fans always have a favorite lead. Whether it is Jotaro or Josuke, there are plenty of characters in the franchise to stan. Of course, that means there are those who dig the anime's earliest days, and that is why Joseph Joestar is trending. The series' second protagonist is celebrating a birthday today, and he is 100 years old.

And yes, we believe he is still kicking. After all, Araki has said before that Joseph is still alive in Stone Ocean and thriving. So we can only hope he is throwing an epic birthday party today!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST STUPID A-S HIMBO TO EVER EXIST AKA JOSEPH JOESTAR, LOVE YOU KING 😘😘 pic.twitter.com/tuoz3f1kJ2 — Ｂｉｔ⁴🍒CEO of SDC ✨ (@josukeswife) September 26, 2020

Over on Twitter, fans of the anime are showing their love for Joseph with tributes. You can check out a few of these reactions in the slides below and add your own on social media once you've got the right words to share.

After all, it is not every day a member of the Joestar family turns 100. Joseph was born back in September 1920, and he has enjoyed what some might call an impossible life. After all, Joseph has done things few ever will, but that is just the ludicrous nature of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

