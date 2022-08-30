Toonami Creator Explains Why JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Won't be on Cartoon Network

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is only a few days from returning to Netflix's streaming library thanks to new episodes of Stone Ocean landing on September 1st. While previous seasons of the Hirohiko Araki anime adaptation were run on Cartoon Network's Toonami, the story of Jolyne Cujoh and her allies within Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary have not. Now, the co-creator of the amazing programming block has shared some hilarious new insight on why anime fans shouldn't expect Stone Free's arrival on Toonami.

In the past, Toonami hasn't been shy when it comes to why some major anime franchises have been stricken from its line-up. As anime continues to grow in popularity, series like Demon Slayer requires more money when it comes to licensing it, causing a problem for the Cartoon Network programming block. To combat this, Toonami has been diving further into creating original anime series of their own, with the likes of Fena: Pirate Princess and Shenmue The Animation being two such examples, along with upcoming series such as Junji Ito's Uzumaki, Housing Complex C, and the return of FLCL for two new seasons.

Toonami Co-Creator Jason DeMarco took an opportunity to answer several fan questions via his Official Twitter Account, diving into the hilariously blunt reasoning as to why the Cartoon Network block wasn't able to add the story of Jolyne to its roster thanks to Netflix's cash flow:

Netflix backed up the dump truck of money. Nobody else had the a chance. pic.twitter.com/V2XUPlJpxG — SPIRAL CURSE DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) August 30, 2022

The next batch of installments following Jolyne Cujoh and her attempts to save her father's life might not be the last, as a recent physical release breakdown hints that Netflix might have a final batch of episodes arriving early next year. This would certainly make sense if the anime adaptation is sticking to the letter in terms of the manga story, as there are plenty more surprises in store for Jolyne and her crew. When last we left Cujoh, she had encountered the main villain of this season, Pucci, and both hero and villain were nearly killed by a rainfall of poisonous toads.

Do you think Toonami will continue to move away from the more established anime franchises to focus more on original adaptations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.