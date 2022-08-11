JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Finale Date Surfaces Online

The Stone Ocean will return for its second batch of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure episodes this September on Netflix. While a third part of the sixth part of the anime adaptation hasn't been confirmed, it makes sense if the television series is following the events of the source material in Hirohiko Araki's manga. Now, a new release date has been confirmed for the physical blu-ray set for the third, and final, part of the story that introduced us to Jolyne Cujoh and her fellow prisoners.

As it stands, a release date for part three on Netflix hasn't been revealed, though the release date for this box set has fans believing that the wait for the third batch of episodes won't be as long as the gap between parts one and two. With the first twelve episodes of Stone Ocean arriving in December of last year on the streaming service, a number of anime fans were disheartened when it was revealed that the next new installments would be landing on September 1st. When last we left Jolyne, she was still trying to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit, with the added caveat of now having to save her father, the Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo, from the clutches of the series villain, Pucci.

The Official JoJo's Bizarre Adventure website in Japan confirmed that the third and final box set for Stone Ocean will arrive on May 31st of next year, and will house episodes twenty-five through thirty-eight of the series to bring to a close the story of Jolyne within the confines of the Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.

While Stone Ocean is the big story from Hirohiko Araki that is currently on the airwaves when it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, there are two major stories that follow Jolyne's tale in Steelball Run and JoJolion. Considering how big the franchise has become, it wouldn't come as a surprise if both Netflix and David Production will return in the future to continue the anime adaptation in the future.

Do you think the third part of Stone Ocean will arrive on Netflix prior to the Blu-Ray set arriving next May? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.