Adult Swim is bringing back a major sequel to the Toonami programming block to its schedule for Season 2 of the series! The Toonami programming block has had a steady, but shifting few months as there have been a number of solid series that have been able to keep up their action for fans to look into each week. There are some shake ups for the Summer, however, as Toonami will be bringing back some major hits for their second season. The first of which is Primal (which will be kicking off its second season earlier in the month), and the second is Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon returning for its second season.

After kicking off its first season run with Toonami some time ago, the official sequel and spin-off series to Inuyasha will be returning on July 30th for Season 2 of the series. The second season of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon features more of the familiar faces from the first season as the battles get much more intense and more of the lore is explained about what happened since the end of the original series. But soon, fans will be able to check out the series in a whole new way when it kicks off its latest episodes with Toonami:

(Photo: Viz Media)

As detailed by their official Facebook page, Toonami's line up for the Saturday, July 30th weekend breaks down as such (in EST):

12:00AM – Primal Season 2

12:30AM – Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon – The Second Act

1:00AM – Lupin the 3rd Part 6

1:30AM – One Piece

2:00AM – One Piece

2:30AM – Naruto: Shippuden

3:00AM – Shenmue the Animation

3:30AM – Attack on Titan

As for what to expect from Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon, Viz Media officially describes the series as such, "The daughters of Sesshomaru and Inuyasha set out on a journey transcending time! In Feudal Japan, Half-Demon twins Towa and Setsuna are separated from each other during a forest fire. While desperately searching for her younger sister, Towa wanders into a mysterious tunnel that sends her into present-day Japan, where she is found and raised by Kagome Higurashi's brother, Sota, and his family.

Ten years later, the tunnel that connects the two eras has reopened, allowing Towa to be reunited with Setsuna, who is now a Demon Slayer working for Kohaku. But to Towa's shock, Setsuna appears to have lost all memories of her older sister. Joined by Moroha, the daughter of Inuyasha and Kagome, the three young women travel between the two eras on an adventure to regain their missing past."

How do you feel about Yashahime returning to Toonami for its second season? How are you liking Toonami's new schedule for the Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!