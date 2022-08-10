JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Blu-Rays Offer Hint At Part 3's Release Window

Between the first and second parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, fans will have had to wait for around nine months to return to the story of Jolyne Cujoh on Netflix. While a release date for a possible third part of the series hasn't been revealed as of yet, a new physical release schedule not only confirms that a third part is on the way but also might give fans of the Joestars a better idea of how long we'll be waiting for the final part of Jolyne's story.

The first part of the Stone Ocean arrived on Netflix in December of last year, 2021, with many fans finding themselves taken aback when it was discovered that Part 2 would be released several months later well into 2022. While a Part Three was never officially confirmed as of yet, it would make sense considering how much material the anime adaptation would have to cover if it were following the story of the original manga to the letter. Luckily, should this physical release coincide with the series' release on Netflix, perhaps fans will be waiting for significantly less amount of time than the gap between parts one and two.

The official JoJo's Bizarre Adventure website confirmed that a third blu-ray box set for Stone Ocean will arrive in May of next year, potentially meaning that the wait for the third part of the series will be much shorter than the stretch between the first twelve episodes of Jolyne's story and the batch arriving this September on the streaming service:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 – Stone Ocean

Blu-Ray BOX sets will be released! https://t.co/PYNvlihztZ



Release Dates



BOX 1: November 30, 2022

BOX 2: February 24, 2023

BOX 3: May 31, 2023

The website also offers a breakdown of the number of episodes that will be included in the three box sets, with thirty-eight potentially set to be the total installments that will make up Stone Ocean when all is said and done. While the likes of Steelball Run and JoJolion have yet to be confirmed for anime adaptations of their own, considering the success that Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise has seen in recent years, it would be a good bet that we'll one day see Parts 7 and 8 hit the small screen.

Do you think we'll see the third part of the Stone Ocean arrive early next year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.