JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Finale Releases First Image, Airtime

JoJo’s fifth season is coming to an end with Giorno and the remainder of his crew trying their best to defeat Diavolo and his nigh-invincible stand, King Crimson. With so many of their comrades having fallen, it will all come down to one last gambit as Giorno’s Stand, Golden Wind, have been given a power boost thanks to the extraterrestrial arrow that has been creating more Stand Users than we can shake a stick at. To hype up anticipation for the finale, the franchise has revealed the episode title, airtime, and first image from the season ender that is sure to throw fans for a loop.

The Official Twitter Account for the franchise, Anime_JoJo, detailed the aforementioned notes of interest that will give fans a more in-depth look into what may happen in the fifth season’s final two episodes that will be aired as an hour long special:

When last we left Giorno and the Gang, Bucciariti had died and passed on to the afterlife in a spectacular golden cloud, everyone had returned to their original bodies thanks to Polnareff’s Stand being taken down, Diavolo had made an attempt to take the arrow for himself but was ultimately unsuccessful due to Giorno using it to upgrade Golden Wind. While King Crimson attempted to kill Giovanna, Golden Wind had other plans and was able to easily undo Crimson’s time stopping ability. Whether this means a clear victory for Giorno is yet to be seen for anime fans, but manga fans have a pretty good understanding of where the season is heading.

A sixth season has not yet been confirmed, with the manga following the story of Jotaro Kujo’s daughter in a Florida prison who encounters her own “Stand issues” for what would make for this installment of episodes. Whether or not the series will return any time soon, if at all, is still up in the air but we’ll certainly be keeping our fingers crossed.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.