JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unlocks Josuke's Final Form

The name JoJo's Bizarre Adventure says it all. The manga has been around for decades now, and creator Hirohiko Araki was very smart in calling the series bizarre. From its wild supernatural powers to its fashion, JoJo has been breaking ground for a long time. And now, one fan is going viral after they toed the line with their cosplay of Josuke Higashikata.

The piece surfaced on X (Twitter) after a fan snapped a photo of DorkHyde at Katsubound. As you can see below, the user caught Josuke in the wild, and no one could have prepared them for how the cosplay came together. After all, the entire look is spot on... until you get to the hair.

Because yes, that is a Croc shoe on the cosplayer's head. Yes, it is meant to mimic Josuke's wild hairdo. And yes, it does strangely work.

By wearing an oversized Croc on their head, DorkHyde has perfectly brought Josuke's coifed hair to life in the wildest way possible. The only way it could have been made better is with purple highlights. But when it comes to creativity, this JoJo cosplay deserves all the award. There are a ton of Josuke looks out there, after all, but none of them come close to this design.

If you have never had the pleasure of meeting Josuke, the character is one of the most famous Joestar leads to date. Josuke appeared in Diamond Is Unbreakable which is the franchise's fourth part. As the illegitimate son of Joseph Joestar, the protagonist wields his family's impressive power, and his Stand, Crazy Diamond, can repair just about anything. You can stream JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on Josuke's debut, you can read up on its synopsis below:

"In April 1999, Jotaro Kujo travels to a town in Japan called Morioh to find a young man named Josuke Higashikata, the secret love child of his grandfather, Joseph Joestar. Upon finding him, Jotaro is surprised to learn that Josuke also possesses a Stand. After their strange meeting, the pair team up to investigate the town's proliferation of unusual Stands!"

