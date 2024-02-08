JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Rolls In With Stone Ocean’s Jolyne

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has supplied anime fans with some of the strangest stories in the medium’s history. With Stone Ocean, the first female protagonist of the franchise made her debut, as Jolyne Cujoh attempted to clear her name while dodging Stand battles in a maximum security prison. Jolyne might not be making a comeback to the series any time soon, but her influence on the series has remained and cosplayers are continuing to take a stab at the daughter of Stardust Crusader Jotaro Kujo.

The Stone Ocean was the latest anime season produced by David Productions, introducing the latest Joestar to helm the anime adaptation. Jolyne might have had a powerful Stand in Stone Free, but she found herself facing challenges the likes of which no other Joestar before her had faced. Despite being in the grave for some time, Dio Brando’s legacy continued in Stone Ocean thanks to the nefarious priest known as Pucci. Attempting to discover heaven thanks to a past conversation with the villainous vampire, Pucci was able to achieve his goal and completely rewrite reality to his whims. While the priest was ultimately defeated, the timeline was changed and the status of the new Jolyne, “Irene”, remains a mystery.

The Stone Ocean Rolls Back In

Jolyne Cujoh might not have returned to the main series following Stone Ocean’s conclusion, but she did receive a special manga one-shot. Titled “Fujiko’s Bizarre Worldly Wisdom -Whitesnake’s Miscalculation-“, the one-shot was released in 2021 and took readers back to the earlier days of Jolyne’s time in prison. The special hasn’t been confirmed for an anime adaptation, but it goes to show that there’s a demand for Jolyne to return.

While Jolyne hasn’t been confirmed to return to the main series, the latest storyline, The JOJOLands, has brought back a familiar face in recent chapters. Supporting character Kishibe Rohan made a surprising appearance in the story of Jodio and Dragona, meaning that the possibilities are endless when it comes to other JoJo figures making a comeback. While we might see a different iteration of Jolyne in the future, anime fans might not mind seeing Jotaro’s daughter return.

