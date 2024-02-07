JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Musical Delayed

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might not have a live-action television series in the works, like the recently released One Piece on Netflix, but the Joestars are headed to the stage. Unfortunately, it looks like Joestar fans are going to need to wait a little bit longer to see the live-action musical. In a recent announcement, the Phantom Blood stage play confirmed that the first performances that will see Joseph Joestar and Dio Brando belting out some tunes will be pushed back.

Anime franchises receiving live-action stage plays are nothing new in Japan, as series such as My Hero Academia, Naruto, Beastars, and Hunter x Hunter all received productions. On top of these productions, there have been quite a few anime franchises that not only received stage plays but were given musicals to boot. Franchises such as Attack on Titan, Death Note, Sailor Moon, and many more were able to take their stories and give them unique soundtracks.

Phantom Blood Delayed

The Toho Theater, the locale wherein JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's musical would take place, shared the following update that the play would need to cancel its early performances. Luckily, the delay has only pushed the performances from February 6th to the 10th, with the official statement reading as such,

"This is regarding the musical "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood". Due to needing more time than anticipated for opening preparations, it has become difficult to present the performance in its best condition. Therefore, we regretfully must cancel the shows scheduled for February 6th (Tuesday) to 8th (Thursday). We sincerely apologize to our customers who were looking forward to attending these performances. We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause."

Phantom Blood's musical will run until April 14th this spring, though unfortunately, no North American performances have been confirmed at this point. Obviously, should this JoJo's Bizarre Adventure musical be popular, there are plenty more arcs to cover for additional musicals in the future. Storylines like Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind and Stone Ocean could potentially make for catchy musicals in the future.

Are you crossing your fingers that we might see this Joestar musical make its way to the West in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.