JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Tackles Avatar The Last Airbender with This Golden Air Crossover

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure finished its recent anime run with the story of Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando, and the tale of the Golden Wind, and though Gold Experience's powers aren't associated with the wind, that didn't stop one fan from imaging what a crossover might look like between this series and that of Avatar The Last Airbender. With the adventure of Aang coming to Netflix this year, the Golden Wind has yet to follow suit, but the previous chapters of JoJo are currently on the streaming service and we imagine that it will only be a matter of time until Giorno does the same.

With Netflix currently working on a live action adaptation for Avatar The Last Airbender, there has yet to be any confirmation that Golden Wind will get similar treatment either though the streaming service or from a studio in the East. This hasn't stopped Hirohiko Araki's franchise from hitting the world of live action, as the franchise's fourth season received a live action movie in the form of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter 1. Telling the story of the fourth season which follows alongside Josuke Higashikata and his Stand of Crazy Diamond, the movie failed to become popular enough to warrant sequels but considering the popularity of the franchise as it stands, we definitely would never say never when it comes to JoJo making a comeback down the line.

Reddit Artist Cheesealicious Pickle shared this hilarious combination that takes Aang and the Aang Gang, placing them into the roles of Giorno Giovanna and his friends that were looking to take over the Passione mafia in a bid to change the underworld that was tearing apart Italy:

A big JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event is set to drop next year, with many believing that this will be the confirmation of the sixth season of the anime in Stone Ocean. While the revelations from this event are anyone's guess at this point, it's clear that some big news will be coming our way for the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki that has made Stand a household name among anime fans.

What do you think of this hilarious crossover? Do you think Golden Wind works well in the world of bending?