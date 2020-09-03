JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Releases First Blu-ray Volume

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's latest season of its anime followed the adventures of Giorno Giovanna, the son of villain Dio Brando, as he attempts to steer the nefarious mob known as Passione down a more altruistic path and now fans can own the first volume of the Golden Wind on Blu-Ray! While the season has concluded its run in Japan and episodes are still dropping on Cartoon Network's Toonami, this Blu-Ray from Viz Media will allow fans to own a physical copy of the latest animated adventures featuring Stands and the insane work of creator Hirohiko Araki!

Throughout the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Giorno and his Stand of the Golden Wind have had to battle against some of the deadliest Stand users that the series has ever introduced. Luckily, Giovanna has some strong friends at his side as the wielder of Zipper Man, Bruno Bucciarati, believes in Giorno's dream and has brought together a number of Stand users to help in their goal of changing the leadership of Passione. The set featured here collects the first half of the season, prior to the full arrival of Diavolo, the leader of Passione, as well as a number of extras such as an art book that takes you into David Productions' design.

Viz Media shared the big news on their social media account, showing off a trailer for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind to help give fans old and new an idea of the world of Giorno Giovanna and how his Stand of the Golden Wind assists him through its insane abilities:

Order JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind on Blu-ray/Digital: https://t.co/7ITMYgwTGe — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 2, 2020

Though a release date for the second half of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind on Blu-Ray has yet to be revealed, there are sure to be plenty of fans of the Joestar bloodline that will add this set to their collections. Current fans of Hirohiko Araki's franchise are waiting for word of a sixth season, which would most likely follow the daughter of Jotaro, Jolyne, in the story arc of Stone Ocean.

Are you picking up this latest Blu-Ray set covering the first half of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind? What's your favorite season of JoJo to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars!