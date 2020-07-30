Toonami Welcomes Back JoJo's Bizarre Adventure with Special Promo

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a number of delays across the world of anime, but many series have taken the opportunity to return to their former "glory" with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind doing the same as it releases a special promo with the series' return on Cartoon Network's programming block of Toonami. When it was originally announced that the production of the English Dub for the adventures of Giorno Giovanna and his Stand User buddies would be delayed, fans were heartbroken but with the series continuing to run new episodes beginning this Saturday, JoJo fans will see the end of the Golden Wind soon enough.

When last we left Giorno and his buddies, they were fighting against the twisted pair of Cioccolatta and Secco, a sick doctor and patient who revel in the torture of their victims. With the surgery patient eating nothing but sugar cubes as treats from the man who had twisted his body, the pair of villains working under the nefarious Diavolo have unique Stands that are some of the deadliest that Giorno, Bucciarati, and their friends have ever faced. As the group of protagonists make their way to the Colosseum based on a mysterious figure's pleas, the Stand Users of the Golden Wind might run into a very familiar face before their quest is through!

Twitter User ToonamiSquad shared the promo that announces JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind's return for this Saturday night at 12:30 AM, continuing Giorno's quest to overtake the Passione mafia and turn it into a force for good within the crime riddled streets of this fictional Italy:

English Fans of the Golden Wind only have a few episodes left before witnessing the final battle for the future of Passione, as Giorno and his friends search for a way to defeat Diavolo and his sinister Stand of King Crimson, whose ability over time has caused quite the headache for our protagonists!

Are you excited for the return of the Golden Wind on Toonami? For English Dub fans, how do you see the fifth season coming to a close? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world

