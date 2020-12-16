JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Imagines Fem Kira

✖

While you won't find many arguing the idea that Dio Brando is the most beloved villain of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, most would agree that the villain of Diamond Is Unbreakable, Kira, is definitely a close second as one cosplayer has created a brand new look for the terror of the sleepy town of Morioh. Luckily for the world, Kira was killed in his final encounter with Josuke and his fellow Stand Users in their bid to free the world of the serial killer that took prizes in the form of the dismembered hands of his victims.

Kira was a fiendish villain not just thanks to his serial killing ways, but thanks in part to his nearly all-powerful Stand in Killer Queen, which had the ability to destroy his enemies via a single touch that would blow up whatever he encountered. Though Kira was defeated around the halfway mark of the fourth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, he returned via taking over a new body and slinking in the shadows while attempting to continue his serial killing career. As the fourth season came to an end, so to did Kira's life, and it doesn't seem as if he will be making a return to the franchise at any point down the line!

Instagram Cosplayer Foolish Fanta shared this amazing take on Kira's first appearance during the fourth story arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, showing off the Hirohiko Araki's ability to create fashion which has never quite been seen before in the world of anime or the real world:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by И грех, и смех... (@foolishfanta)

Fans of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure are on the edge of their seats waiting for next year's big event that may very well reveal the next anime season for the franchise in the Stone Ocean, which will follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she tries to navigate her way out of a maximum-security prison. Ironically, Jolyne will find herself wrapped in the plans of another deceased villain in Dio Brando, who has unleashed a nefarious scheme that is looking to get rid of both her and her father, the original Stardust Crusader!

What do you think of this snazzy cosplay for Yoshikage Kira?