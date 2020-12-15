JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Puts Cool Fem Spin on Jotaro

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has introduced fans to a number of wild characters and situations over the course of its run thus far, but what is probably the most memorable part of Hirohiko Araki's franchise for many fans is the third iteration, Stardust Crusaders. Not only was this third iteration of the franchise dramatically different than the previous two parts, but it also changed the course of the franchise forever with the introduction of Stands to the battles. Part of what made Stands so popular also was just how cool the third part's titular JoJo looked when using his.

Not only was Jotaro Kujo a drastically different protagonist than Jonathan and Joseph, but his cool demeanor and badass attitude helped cement him in fans' minds. There's a reason Jotaro is the hero with the most appearances in the franchise, and now artist @jasminjoestar has offered another strong argument as to why Jotaro will continue to be one of the biggest standouts with an awesome cosplay giving the stoic hero a fem spin! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 『jasmin』 (@jasminjoestar)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders is often held in high regard among fans, and is usually on the top of most best of lists. Thanks to its new fighting system, slick villain, and protagonist who could seemingly do whatever he wanted at any given time, the third iteration of the franchise was somehow even less predictable than the first two parts. Araki seemed to take all of this to heart as future parts only expanded on the ideas introduced here even more.

The years have since seen many different iterations of Jotaro as Araki continued to bring the hero into future parts of the series. While later parts don't carry the same amount of fandom that the third one seems to, at least Jotaro has remained one of the stalwarts of the franchise as a whole that fans can always turn to for some cool inspiration. Especially when it results in awesome cosplay like this!

Where does Jotaro rank among your favorites in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Where does Stardust Crusaders rank among your favorite parts? Hoping to see Jotaro again in an anime adaptation of Stone Ocean someday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!