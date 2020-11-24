JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Imagines the Anime's Next Generation

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has always been a franchise that revolves around the idea of the "next generation", following new members of the Joestar bloodline across multiple story lines, and one fan has imagined what the combination looks like if some of the biggest members of this family were to cross time lines to meet one another! The latest season of the wildly popular anime, Golden Wind, introduced us to a new kind of Joestar in Giorno Giovanna, the son of Dio Brando, who was attempting to take over the Passione mafia and left audiences wanting more of the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki!

JoJo fans have been waiting with baited breath to see what the future holds for the anime franchise, as following the conclusion of Giorno's battles in the fifth season, audiences have been left wondering when a new season will be confirmed by the studio responsible for the series so far in David Production. Fans might not have to wait for too much longer as a big event taking place next year will be revealing new secrets about JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with many believing that this will entail a confirmation of a sixth season of the anime that would more than likely follow the adventures of Jolyne Cujoh within the "Stone Ocean".

Instagram Artist Seen It All Before shared this impressive union between the generations of the Joestar bloodline, creating a "new generation" that sees Stone Ocean's Jolyne, Golden Wind's Giorno Giovanna, and Diamond Is Unbreakable's Josuke comign together in an impressive piece of art work:

Jolyne Cujoh is going to be a very different protagonist from what we've seen before, not just thanks to her character but thanks in part to the insane powers of her Stand. Joined in a maximum security prison by her Stand, Stone Free, her "partner" gives her the ability to transform into a series of strings, making her a very different Stand User from what we've seen before. In an attempt to clear her name from a crime she didn't commit, she eventually finds the adventures of her father, Stardust Crusaders' Jotaro, coming back to haunt her as Dio Brando has put a plan into action following his demise.

