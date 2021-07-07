JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Gives Polnareff The Stardust Crusader A Fem Makeover

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has introduced plenty of Stand Users throughout its many Arcs under the pen of Hirohiko Araki, but perhaps none are as tragic as the Stardust Crusader Polnareff and one fan has honored the wielder of Silver Chariot with some unique Cosplay. Though Polnareff did re-appear in the latest season of the anime, Golden Wind, it was hardly a happy reunion as the friend of Jotaro Kujo found himself testing his mettle against the boss of the Passione mafia, Diavolo, and suffering some serious losses as a result of the insane battle that took place.

Polnareff first appeared in the third part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stardust Crusaders, attempting to get revenge for the death of his sister. Eliminating the Stand User responsible, Polnareff continued to travel with Jotaro and his fellow warriors to help in taking down the villainous vampire in Dio Brando. When Polnareff returned in the latest Arc of the series, he found himself on the receiving end of a brutal beating by Diavolo and his Stand King Crimson, losing body parts as a result. In a strange series of events, Polnareff's body was locked inside the frame of a turtle where he remains as a strange addition to Giorno's Passione mob.

Instagram Cosplayer Jannet In Cosplay shared this unique take on the Stardust Crusader who would become a big part of Golden Wind, even though he lost his limbs and was trapped inside of the body of a turtle in the ongoing struggle against the diabolic Diavolo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannet (@jannetincosplay)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans have been dying for any word on the upcoming anime adaptation of Part Six of the series, Stone Ocean, and while Polnareff isn't set to make a return in this next installment, expect Jotaro to play a big role in the adventures of his daughter, Jolyne as she navigates her way through a maximum-security prison. Aside from Jotaro, expect some other surprise characters from the past of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to appear in the next season, alongside some new characters that hold strong ties to the history of the Joestars.

What do you think of this unique take on the Stand User that wields the power of Silver Chariot? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.