JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean: What To Expect From Anime Expo

Anime Expo 2021 is promising to reveal some new information for some of the most anticipated anime series, including Star Wars' first foray into the medium with Visions, Record of Ragnarok announcements, and more details on the second season of Demon Slayer to name a few. One of the most anticipated panels during the event is Part Six of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, which was announced to be receiving an anime adaptation that will follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she attempts to navigate her way through Stand battles and a maximum-security prison.

First, let's start with what we do know about the upcoming JoJo panel at Anime Expo, as the franchise has revealed, via its Official Twitter Account, that two new clips will be shown during the event, exploring the past of the series and how the previous seasons were created before potentially diving into new tidbits:

We will be streaming 2clip:

2 producers visiting David studio (screened at Anime Expo 2019) and also creators discussing production of the past series (screened at Anime Japan 2021).

But we may have something to announce at the end so… stay tuned!#jojo_anime https://t.co/SG7GFnCXZd — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) June 24, 2021

While we aren't sure if new footage will be shown, we would imagine that this event will give us at least a release window for the series, as it would have similar timing for the same info in the past being revealed for Golden Wind and Diamond Is Unbreakable by David Production. Also, we'd be willing to bet that it will be revealed whether or not David Production will in fact be involved in bringing this new season to life, as it has done with the past parts of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, as well as the spin-off series in Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan.

Another potential project that fans have been waiting for is an anime adaptation for is Purple Haze Feedback, the spin-off series that follows one of the supporting characters in Fugo from Golden Wind. While we don't expect any news during this upcoming panel, we could be surprised considering the popularity of the franchise, but definitely expect plenty of new information with regards to the adventures of Jolyne.

What do you hope to see at the upcoming Stone Ocean panel? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.