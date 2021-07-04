JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Announces Summer Streaming Event

✖

Anime Expo has recently given anime fans a first look at Star Wars' first anime series in Star Wars Visions, and now, the digital convention is diving into the world of the Joestars with an update for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. With Part Six following a brand new story revolving around the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, as she navigates her way through a maximum-security prison in Florida, she'll have to deal with a major threat from her father's past as she grapples with the world of Stands that is attempting to end her life before she can clear her name.

While many were expecting a release date or new trailer for Part Six of the series, the final moments of Anime Expo's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event pointed fans toward an upcoming event later this summer on August 8th, which might give us more hints at the future arrival of Stone Ocean. With the next installment of the anime series promising to follow the daughter of Jotaro Kujo as she navigates her way through a prison that is crawling with Enemy Stand Users seeking to get their hands on the daughter of the Stardust Crusader who helped introduce anime fans to the ethereal beings.

The Official JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Twitter Account shared details on the upcoming event which will be free to fans who have been dying to learn more about the upcoming adaptation of Stone Ocean since it was first announced as a part of the Inherited Soul Event:

There will be a special online event happening on August 8!

It will be filled with updates that you guy's been wondering... It will be FREE to watch on Warner Bros. Japan Anime channel (https://t.co/RTazh3bjJs) and there will be English sub options too!#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/1uOAIq7DMQ — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) July 4, 2021

Following Stone Ocean, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has two sagas in the forms of Steelball Run and JoJolion, taking place in an alternate reality from the world that we know while still managing to incorporate not only Stands themselves but a number of familiar elements from the series and alternate take on the Joestars and their enemies. With JoJolion getting ready to end in the pages of its manga, fans are left wondering if Hirohiko Araki has another story in-store or if this latest saga will be the final entry in the long-running anime franchise that has become insanely popular over the years.

