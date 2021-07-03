JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Trends Before Anime Expo Panel

The Sixth Part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is prepping to deliver some new information during this year's Anime Expo Lite, and with the panel only hours away, the Arc created by Hirohiko Araki following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo has begun trending on social media. With the next season of the anime set to follow Jolyne Cujoh navigating her way through a maximum security prison alongside her Stand Stone Free, the first female protagonist of the series will be fighting against a threat that has returned from the earliest parts of the franchise.

While Stone Ocean is the latest Arc that will be brought to the world of anime, there are two more story lines that have continued the world of the Joestars in Steelball Run and JoJolion, with each of these latest sagas taking place in an alternate reality that is somehow stranger than the universe that started it all.

(Photo: Shueisha)

