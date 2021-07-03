JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Trends Before Anime Expo Panel
The Sixth Part of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is prepping to deliver some new information during this year's Anime Expo Lite, and with the panel only hours away, the Arc created by Hirohiko Araki following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo has begun trending on social media. With the next season of the anime set to follow Jolyne Cujoh navigating her way through a maximum security prison alongside her Stand Stone Free, the first female protagonist of the series will be fighting against a threat that has returned from the earliest parts of the franchise.
While Stone Ocean is the latest Arc that will be brought to the world of anime, there are two more story lines that have continued the world of the Joestars in Steelball Run and JoJolion, with each of these latest sagas taking place in an alternate reality that is somehow stranger than the universe that started it all.
What do you think will be revealed during the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure panel during Anime Expo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.
JoJo Fans Pulling Through
prevnext
Me and the boys pulling up to the jojo event #StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/LaSxid1KCG— xforts (@julienforts) July 3, 2021
Is Jotaro On The Way Tonight?
prevnext
If we even see a glimpse of P6 Jotaro, I’m gonna be the most annoying person on this app tonight I swear…#StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/P5RtfgFoYS— STICKER (@StickerTricker) July 3, 2021
Sparkling Fan Art To Celebrate
prevnext
Stone ocean trending sooo 👉👈#StoneOcean #jjba #JojosBizarreAdventure pic.twitter.com/5jIYfIIkFx— teeeth (@callmeteeth) July 3, 2021
Today Is The Day
prevnext
Good morning #StoneOcean fans, today. it’s. THE FUCKING. DAY pic.twitter.com/h1GZVb3Pvc— Daily Diavolo Deaths #StoneOcean (@Diavolo_Deaths) July 3, 2021
Even If You Haven't Finished Stone Ocean, It's Waiting For You
prevnext
#StoneOcean never finished it but here 💚 pic.twitter.com/RIoW9JKFha— 👣Anasui Enjoyer👣 (@cheesypoffs) July 3, 2021
Only A Few Hours To Go
prevnext
just under 6 hours to go #StoneOcean #AnimeExpoLite pic.twitter.com/Ymj6efMclN— 🐟 eri 🐟 #StoneOcean 🦋 (@menhernya) July 3, 2021
Fingers Crossed For Florida Being Represented
prevnext
i hope i get to see my favorite Floridians today #StoneOcean #jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/RwIKEFD0uK— hermes costello supremacy (@mareee333) July 3, 2021
Time To Wake Up
prevnext
good moRNING WAKE UP #StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/LOQN2oGHFK— kat (@noriyakee) July 2, 2021
It's Game Day
prevnext
Today is game day! Just a few more hours and all of our dreams WILL come true. Hang in there and enjoy the event everyone! 💚 #StoneOcean 🦋🌊— Joseph Loves You! ⭐️ (@JosephHeartsYou) July 3, 2021
LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/LJiha4Nt7s
Let's Go
prev
EVENT DAY AND WERE TRENDING LETS GOOOOOO 🎉#StoneOcean pic.twitter.com/v7xahNBQJx— brit ✰彡 EVENT DAY! (@AbbaTwt) July 3, 2021