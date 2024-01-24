JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Reveals Lisa Lisa's Official Stand

Stands might have first gotten their start in Stardust Crusaders, but there were two storylines that helped kick off JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's surreal story. Phantom Blood and Battle Tendency introduced the likes of Jonathan and Joseph Joestar respectively, having the anime protagonists rely on the power of the Ripple rather than Stands during their adventures. Now, thanks to a manga spin-off, one major character from Joseph's tale, Lisa Lisa, has gotten a Stand of her own as the series details what the Ripple aficionado can now do.

Lisa Lisa first premiered as the mentor of Caesar, one of Joseph's biggest allies who found himself dying while fighting against the vampiric forces of Kars. Assisting Joseph in learning how to harness the power of the Ripple better, the supporting character wouldn't return in any of the future arcs of the beloved franchise. Luckily, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has become such a hit that spin-off series exploring the past lives of many ancillary characters have been arriving fast and furious. Outside of Lisa Lisa, the spin-off manga and light novel tales have focused on the likes of Iggy, Hol Horse, Kishibe Rohan, and many others.

(Photo: David Production)

Lisa Lisa's Stand: "The House of Earth"

Lisa Lisa's Stand first premiered in the light novel spin-off, "Rey Infinito". Here's how the franchise describes Lisa Lisa's comrade in arms, "A Stand that Lisa Lisa awakens when she is around 97 years old. The House of Earth is a humanoid close-range Stand colored red like rubies. She fights with her fists and her Stand Rush is "Yawayawayawa!" The Stand is the culmination of the Ripple technique, generating intense solar wind with the force of a hurricane. The wind contains superconducting particles, allowing Lisa Lisa to infuse the wind with Ripple Overdrive."

At present, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been taking the manga world by storm with its latest entry, The JOJOLands. Unfortunately, there hasn't been news as to when we'll see the story of the Joestars' return with an anime adaptation, though the next chapter would most likely be the story of the Steel Ball Run.

