JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s Musical Announces More Delays

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has ventured into the world of live-action in the past, with it’s feature-length film adapting the story of Diamond Is Unbreakable. For the next live-action adaptation, a musical will take anime fans back to the days of Phantom Blood, where Jonathan Joestar found himself fighting against the nefarious vampire known as Dio Brando. Unfortunately, for those planning to see the first musical focusing on the Joestar universe, it appears as though the first shows have been pushed back once again.

Phantom Blood was the first storyline that introduced the world to JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure back in 1987. Rather than focusing on Stands from the start, creator Hirohiko Araki began with the power of the Ripple as Jonathan fought against Dio and his vampiric horde. Despite Jonathan defeating Brando, this wasn’t the last time that anime fans would see the villainous vampire as he would make a major comeback in Stardust Crusaders.

The Phantom Blood Has Been Delayed

The official website for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Phantom Blood’s musical released a new statement confirming that the first performance would take place on February 12th, “Thank you very much for your continued patronage of Toho Theater. As previously announced, performances of the musical “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Phantom Blood” from February 6th (Tuesday) to February 8th (Thursday) have been canceled. Since then, all of us have been working diligently on stage rehearsals in preparation for the performance to begin on February 10th, but as we are working to ensure the safety of the staff and cast, additional time is required for preparations, and this is a truly difficult decision. However, the three performances on February 10th (Saturday) and February 11th (Sunday) have also been canceled, and the performance will begin on February 12th (Monday, holiday). We sincerely apologize for the extension of the cancellation period to our customers who have been looking forward to seeing the play, and we also sincerely apologize for the announcement coming so close to the theater date.”

While the live-action performance has been delayed once again, JoJo fans still have until April to catch one of the shows. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’s musical will have its last performance on April 14th.

Do you want to see this Phantom Blood musical make its way to North America?