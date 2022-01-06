JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Introduces Low Cost Jotaro

The story of Jotaro Kujo is so big in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that the life of the Stand wielder was covered over multiple seasons of the anime franchise. First appearing in Stardust Crusaders, he would then make appearances in Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind, most recently playing a prominent role in Stone Ocean. Now, Jotaro is getting a new hilarious fit thanks to some low-cost cosplay that takes his look from the fourth part of the franchise and flips it on its head.

Jolyne proved herself to be worthy of the Joestar name over the course of Stone Ocean’s first episodes, wielding the power of Stone Free as she attempted to unfurl a deadly plot formed by the nefarious Dio Brando and enacted by one of his friends from beyond the grave. Though Jotaro had a role to play, he was quickly taken out of the equation thanks in part to Whitesnake’s powers, that stole both Kujo’s memories and Stand abilities. Now trapped in a state of near-death, Jolyne is working to save her father and find a way to clear her own name while trapped within a maximum-security prison.

Low Cost Cosplay shared this low cost take on one of the most popular Joestars to date, using some ingenious techniques and materials to help in creating a new take on Jotaro from his appearances in Diamond Is Unbreakable, the fourth part of the series that saw Kujo joining forces with Josuke Higashikata:

2022 is set to be a big year for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, not just thanks to Stone Ocean, but also with the continuation of the spin-off manga series which currently follows characters from the franchise’s past, Josuke and Hol Horse. While it has yet to be confirmed, it’s a surefire bet that we’ll see Jolyne and her friends return at some point this year on Netflix, and with Hirohiko Araki currently working on the ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands, it seems that the world of Stands has a bright future ahead of it.

