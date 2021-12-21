JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Star Hypes Manga’s Future With New Note

Ai Fairouz is certainly no stranger to the world of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, getting into the voice acting game specifically to portray the star of Stone Ocean, Jolyne Cujoh. Now, in a recent interview with Shonen Jump, the voice actor explores the future of the franchise, her enjoyment of JoJolion, and what draws her into the franchise that was created by Hirohiko Araki as fans wait for news as to when the current anime season will return to Netflix following the first twelve episodes’ debut.

Fairouz was asked in the latest issue of Ultra Jump, which publishes the story of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure if she had been following along with JoJolion, the eighth part of the series that has yet to make its way to the small screen:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Of course I’ve read JoJolion! It’s the longest serialization in the series thus far, so I was on the edge of my seat every single volume as the mysteries unfolded. In the beginning, I didn’t really understand Josuke’s purpose but his growth left an impression on me after he made up his mind to protect Holy. I also love the relationship between him and Yasuho, and the atmosphere of their conversations.”

Ai further expressed her love of the series, while also making mention of the upcoming ninth part of the franchise, JoJo Lands, which has yet to have any details revealed regarding its story or characters:

“On another note, as a fan of the series, I was also happy to see characters and locations from the previous parts appear in this world that’s essentially come full circle, with their essence still intact even though their appearances or names have changed. Joseph Joestar, Yoshikage Kire, and so on. I was shocked at Johnny’s last moment but I also see it as a tribute to humanity. I’ll be looking forward to the next installment, JoJo Lands!”

Currently, Netflix has yet to reveal when fans can expect more episodes of Stone Ocean to arrive on its platform, but based on how it received, there are plenty of fans dying to continue the story of Jolyne and her journey in the maximum-security prison in Florida.

What do you think of Ai Fairouz’s love of all things JoJo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.

Via JoJo Wiki