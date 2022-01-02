JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Crosses Major New Sales Milestone

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has announced it has crossed a massive new sales milestone! Hirohiko Araki’s original manga series is one of Shueisha’s longest running action series ever, but it often doesn’t feel its age as every so often the creator reboots the series’ concept with a new setting, characters, and story bringing it all together. In fact, the famed creator is even starting to set the stage for the ninth entry in the franchise overall, and fans can’t wait to see what is next to come for this classic manga series. That means it’s also a great time to catch up.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure not only includes the eight current parts of the original manga (and the ninth coming soon), but also several spin-off projects and more that Araki is also working through on the side. With the series entering a new era and even more fans are being drawn to it each day, it seems the series has announced it has now reached the massive milestone of 120 million copies now in print. As noted by @WSJ_Manga on Twitter, this new milestone comes before Araki readies to launch the next era of the manga:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Series has reached 120.000.000 copies in circulation, as announced at NHK's 'Watashi no Kishibe Rohan Katari'. pic.twitter.com/XnJG7rpWfy — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 31, 2021

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is getting ready to have quite the huge year. The series will be returning soon with its ninth part, JoJolands, and while there has yet to be any official release date set for the new iteration just yet Araki confirmed that he is now working on putting it all together. There will be a way to get a new JoJo manga fix, however, as Araki will soon be launching another Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan spin-off story that is scheduled to launch some time early this year. On top of that, there’s also the newest anime adaptation.

You can currently find the newest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Stone Ocean, now streaming its first 12 episodes on Netflix. There has yet to be any release date set for the next wave of episodes just yet, but fans can expect to see them later this year. All the while, the original manga release is still available to catch up with, and that’s part of the reason why the series has reached such a massive milestone.

