JoJo's Bizarre Adventure World Announces U.S. Dates

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has lived up to its "Bizarre" status more times than we can count, though North American fans have often found themselves unable to see major projects in the anime franchise. For example, the anime series recently created a live-action musical that has started its run in Japan, recreating the story of Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando in Phantom Blood. Luckily, the West is set to have the chance to experience the Joestars' world as JoJo World is coming to North America.

JoJo World first began in Japan, creating an event that allowed fans to buy unique merchandise, play Joestar-themed games, and celebrate the Stand-filled franchise. This isn't the first time that this event is making its way to North America, as it arrived at last year's Anime NYC event. This is the first time however that it is crossing the states as the JoJo World will be present in California and New Jersey this spring.

When Can You Visit The JoJo World?

If you want to visit this Joestar exhibition, you can see the dates and locations of the JoJo World event that will be arriving both in March and April. Here's a breakdown of the JoJo World North American tour:

Mitsuwa Marketplace – San Jose

675 Saratoga Ave,

San Jose, CA 95129

March 7th – 27th, 2024

Open: 12 PM – 8 PM

Edgewater, New Jersey

Mitsuwa Marketplace – New Jersey

595 River Rd,

Edgewater, NJ 07020

April 5th – 25th, 2024

Open: 12 PM – 8 PM

Here's how Bandai Namco, the company responsible for the Joestar tour, describes the event that honors Hirohiko Araki's creation, "A traveling event where you can experience the world of the TV anime JoJo's Bizarre Adventure! Play mini-games brought from Japan, take photos, and browse event-exclusive original merchandise! The event is time-limited in each city, so don't miss out!"

When it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime, David Production has yet to confirm if a new season will follow the latest adventure focusing on Jolyne Cujoh in Stone Ocean. In Hirohiko Araki's manga, the Joestar bloodline has continued with Jodio and Dragona Joestar in The JOJOLands. It might be some time before we see these Joestar siblings hit the small screen, but they have already proven worthy of the Joestar name.

Will you be visiting the JoJo World this spring? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.