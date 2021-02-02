JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplayer Goes Viral on TikTok Thanks to Mista

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind introduced us to one of the strangest Joestars in Giorno Giovanna, who was the son of Dio Brando, whose head sat upon the body of Jonathan Joestar when Giovanna was conceived, but supporting character Mista has been a fan favorite in the fifth season, with one fan going viral thanks to his insane similarities with the Sex Pistols wielding gang member. Though Mista doesn't have a role in the next season of the anime, Stone Ocean, with the story following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, the Passione member remains one of the most popular JoJo side characters!

Mista might not have a role in season six, but he certainly does have one in the side story, "Purple Haze Feedback", in which he gives his friend Fugo a heavy task to prove himself to Giorno's new gang. We have yet to get any news on an anime adaptation for this manga side tale, but fans can expect to follow the story of Kishibe Rohan, the mangaka made famous in the sleepy town of Morioh during the fourth season of Diamond Is Unbreakable which releases on Netflix later this month. Considering the popularity of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, we fully expect the story of Fugo, Mista, and the new form of the Passione mob to get an anime adaptation in the future.

A Reddit User shared this insane Tik Tok image from User ZZTop113 that has a cosplayer looking insanely like the right-hand man to Giorno who had a Stand which allowed him to unleash a number of bullets with unique personalities to chase after his targets:

Guido Mista was one of the lucky few main characters of the fifth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to survive the onslaught of Diavolo as he attempted to keep control of his boss while using his insanely powerful Stand known as King Crimson. The last time that fans got to see Mista in the anime, he stood side by side with Giorno as the top dogs of Passione, alongside Polnareff from the third season who had taken on a very interesting form when Golden Wind came to a close.

