JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind Manga to Release in English Next Summer

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure wrapped up its fifth part's English dub run on Toonami, and to celebrate Viz Media has announced the manga is coming our way next Summer! JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind was one of the most popular iterations of the anime series thus far, but fans of the manga have been waiting for quite a while to get an official English release. Although there have been some sporadic licenses over the years, Viz Media has been thoroughly making their way through the manga licenses and soon they'll be making their way to the fifth part.

Celebrating the finale of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind's English dub run on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, Viz Media officially announced that Golden Wind's manga will be releasing in Summer 2021 in both hardcover print (like the previous releases of the manga thus far) and digital formats. They even gave a look at the new license:

DI MOLTO! The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Part 5 - Golden Wind manga releases Summer 2021 in hardcover print and digital formats! ✨ pic.twitter.com/xFojplSRrr — VIZ 🌸 Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon is out now! (@VIZMedia) October 25, 2020

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth iteration of Hirohiko Araki's fan favorite manga series that introduces a whole new set of characters much like previous releases of the franchise. This one has a bit of a twist, however, as the main JoJo for the iteration, named Giorno Giovanna, is actually the son of former series villain Dio Brando. But that isn't the only twist fans find in the fifth iteration.

But with the anime now ending its run and the manga officially coming our way next year, now fans are looking back to the anime franchise in the hopes that an adaptation for the sixth iteration of the manga, Stone Ocean, is announced in the near future. There has yet to be a confirmation of this being in the works, but it would make a ton of fans happy!

Will you be nabbing Viz Media's official English release of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind when it hits next Summer? How are you liking their releases for the first few parts so far? Did you enjoy the English dub run of the series on Toonami?