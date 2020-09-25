JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator Hints At The Anime's Return

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting for any news about the return of the series, either with a new season that focuses on the adventures of Jolyne Kujoh in Stone Ocean or with new OVA projects that might dive into characters such as Fugo and Rohan, and it seems as if an animator/director has hinted that fans might not have to wait much longer for Hirohiko Araki's series to return! Though the manga for JoJo has continued marching forward with what would be the eight season in JoJolion, fans of the franchise are waiting with baited breath to see when a new Stand project will land on televisions!

The latest season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, followed the adventures of Dio Brando's son, who technically counts as a Joestar considering the lord of the vampires had taken the body of his rival of Jonathan Joestar in the final moments of the first season of the anime. Though Giorno Giovanna won't be making a return in the future of the franchise following his ascendancy to the top of the food chain in the Passione mafia, but his influence on the series remains among audiences that followed his adventures.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Animator and Director Megumi Itoi shared the fact that she was working on four different projects, one of which happens to be taking place in the world of the Joestars that has made "Stands" a household name among fans of anime:

Stone Ocean takes us into a brand new world, being the first story line of the JoJo's franchise that takes us to the good old United States of America, with the daughter of Jotaro Kujo finding herself trapped in a maximum security prison. While she tries to clear her name of a crime she didn't commit and battling through hordes of Stand Users that are attempting to enact a plan of revenge that was set into motion by Dio before he met his end!

