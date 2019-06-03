JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Reveals Major Stardust Crusaders Return

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is ramping things up as the Bucciarati Gang is gathering together crucial clues about the Passione Gang leader’s identity. This has provided some of the deadliest battles in the season thus far as Passione’s most powerful assassins now have Giorno and the others in their sights. But with this season already having major connections to Stardust Crusaders, the latest addition is a going to be a welcome return for fans hoping for more.

After getting a tip to head to Rome’s colosseum from a mysterious voice in a computer, the source of the voice is revealed to be one of the main characters of Stardust Crusaders, Polnareff.

In Episode 32, Polnareff was revealed to be the mysterious voice behind the computer (though it was given away through a casting announcement prior) but he’s much different from when fans saw him before. Now 36 years old, he was hoping to have the Bucciarati Gang make it to the colosseum so they can have a chance against the boss’ King Crimson Stand.

He’s got one of Dio’s Stand transforming arrows says that those who encounter the arrow and know its true power can defeat the Stand that bends time. He plans to destroy if if Giorno and the others don’t get to him, too. He’s been guarding the arrow and its power for the last seven years, and he looks much worse for wear than fans saw him last time. He’s lost his legs, and is confined to a wheelchair with full prosthetics.

He also has seemingly taken damage to one of his eyes and lost his sight. But suffice to say, Polnareff has been through quite an intense few years since fans saw him last. With Cioccolata and Secco defeated, now Giorno and the others will soon be able to meet Polnareff face to face.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.