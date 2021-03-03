Dead By Daylight Killer Has Fans Thinking Of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
Dead By Daylight has been a success by creating a multiplayer game that focuses on a "cat and mouse" experience bringing in slasher villains such as Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Michael Myers, and a slew of original antagonists, with a new arrival having anime fans interested as "The Trickster" looks shockingly like a certain JoJo's Bizarre Adventure villain. Though the new killer certainly isn't Dio Brando, the villain of both Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders in Hirohiko Araki's popular franchise, it's clear that there are more than a few similarities between the anime villain and this new "Trickster".
Do you think that the Trickster takes a page from Dio Brando? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.
Big Ups To The Developers
Hello @DeadByBHVR , thank you for adding Dio from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure into my Dead by Daylight game pic.twitter.com/pIb6wExQDK— Spooks (@SkeletonMeme) March 2, 2021
Straight Up Dio
Bro the new dead by daylight killer is straight up just Dio, especially the mori— Coffeegaymer (@OracleBeat) March 2, 2021
A Gentleman Of Taste
anyway dio brando in dead by daylight pic.twitter.com/6cnhKFNYP0— Eevs Deerfox (@EevsTheDeerFox) March 3, 2021
Dio Or K-Pop Joker?
I can't believe they added Dio to dead by daylight. 👀🗡🗡🗡🗡🗡— Puff&Chuff (@Chuffleskunk) March 2, 2021
Kpop joker is also acceptable xD pic.twitter.com/TC07IS0ct1
The World Not Included
So the new Dead by Daylight killer is basically DIO, without the time stop.
Nice. pic.twitter.com/Qp3xe00vND— GothFox (@ThatGothFox) March 2, 2021
The Most Stylish Killer
Upcoming Dead By Daylight killer is K-pop DIO. pic.twitter.com/skNjD9Niil— Luis (@RoamingNerd) March 3, 2021
Flawless Victory
@DeadByBHVR You guys are cultured I see. Just make Dio Korean instead of English. Flawless design. pic.twitter.com/0hySOoyB86— Oof Man (@Xyria_Zemros) March 3, 2021
Some Stunning Fan Art
jojo / dbd crossover once again #dbd #deadbydaylight #thetrickster #dbdfanart pic.twitter.com/3IEUrLSFFb— lena (COMMISSIONS CLOSED) (@idealmori) March 3, 2021