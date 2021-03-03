Dead By Daylight Killer Has Fans Thinking Of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Dead By Daylight has been a success by creating a multiplayer game that focuses on a "cat and mouse" experience bringing in slasher villains such as Freddy Krueger, Leatherface, Michael Myers, and a slew of original antagonists, with a new arrival having anime fans interested as "The Trickster" looks shockingly like a certain JoJo's Bizarre Adventure villain. Though the new killer certainly isn't Dio Brando, the villain of both Phantom Blood and Stardust Crusaders in Hirohiko Araki's popular franchise, it's clear that there are more than a few similarities between the anime villain and this new "Trickster".

