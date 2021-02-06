JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Event Teased as "Biggest Event In Series' History"

✖

Since it was announced last year, fans have been waiting to witness the next big event in the franchise of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Joestar The Inherited Soul, believing that it might usher in the announcement of the next chapter of the anime's history, and the promotional material for this spring's event is touting itself as the "biggest event of the series"! Many believe that this upcoming event will confirm that the Stone Ocean season is currently being produced by the animation studio responsible for the series' past seasons, David Production, and usher in a new chapter of the Joestars via Jolyne Cujoh!

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans won't have to wait long to experience the next chapter of the anime, as the streaming service of Netflix has been promoting the release of the spin-off series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, the side story that will explore the adventures of the supporting character who first appeared in the fourth season of the anime, Diamond Is Unbreakable. Following the mangaka who wields the Stand of Heaven's Door, the mini-series follows Rohan as he runs into some of the strangest Stands that he has ever encountered to date, and with a series like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, that's really saying something!

Twitter User Julien Forts shared the big promotion for the franchise, hinting that the upcoming event of "Joestar The Inherited Soul" will be the biggest event for the series to date, most likely revealing major news for the story of the Joestars and their battle against Stand users:

The JOESTAR Inherited The Soul Event happening on April 4th 2021 is claiming to be "the biggest event in history of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animated series" ! pic.twitter.com/Ro8a2qLPW1 — xforts (@julienforts) February 6, 2021

While many are rightfully believing that this spring event will confirm that the Stone Ocean is currently in production, many also believe that this event might announce the side story of "Purple Haze Feedback", a side story from a supporting character in the current season of the anime, Golden Wind. Fugo was the only member of Giorno's crew that didn't join them in their battle against Diavolo, which ultimately saved his life but made it so that he is not exactly trusted in the new version of the Passione mob run by the son of Dio Brando!

What do you think will be announced at this upcoming JoJo's Bizarre Adventure event?