JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Returns to Netflix

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has had some seriously insane storylines in the past, with one of its biggest in Diamond Is Unbreakable exploring the sleepy town of Morioh and the Stand battles taking place within, and the fourth part of the series has apparently once again returned to Netflix. Following the adventures of Josuke, the lost son of Joseph Joestar, and his Stand Crazy Diamond, the season revolves around the protagonist and his friends attempting to save their town from a mysterious serial killer who happens to have a Stand of his own, using it to terrorize the population.

Diamond Is Unbreakable isn't just unique in the fact that it's the only part to follow Josuke Higashikata as he attempts to balance school life with Stand battles, but it was the only part of the anime franchise that received a live-action feature-length film. Released in 2017 in Japan, the film attempts to translate the first half of the series to live-action, bringing to life the strange aesthetic of the characters created by Hirohiko Araki while also giving fans the chance to see what Stands would look like if they existed in the real world.

Netflix not only has added Diamond Is Unbreakable to its roster, but it also brought to North America and the world at large the spin-off story of the side character Rohan in the strange story of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan. Following the wielder of the Stand of Heaven's Door, the mini-series was an anthology series that focused on Rohan navigating several stories that were closer to horror than the usual bizarre adventures that the Joestars would encounter in the anime series.

Currently, Netflix has most of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure on its streaming platform, including Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, Stardust Crusaders, and of course Diamond Is Unbreakable. Though there has been no news about when, or if, the streaming service will also house Golden Wind, there are plenty of Joestar fans who would more than likely not mind seeing the latest season hit Netflix.

With Netflix continuing to dive into the world of anime with original series, it will be interesting to see if the streaming service also eventually adds Stone Ocean to its library when the long-awaited series premieres.

Will you be binging Diamond Is Unbreakable now that it's on Netflix?