JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Imagines Kakyoin In Diamond Is Unbreakable

Though JoJo's Bizarre Adventure hasn't been scared to see characters from past seasons make big returns in later installments, with the likes of Joseph Joestar and Jotaro Kujo appearing in a number of seasons, one fan artist has imagined what the wielder of Hierophant Green in Kakyoin. As fans of Hirohiko Araki's franchise know, Kakyoin, unfortunately, wasn't able to survive the battle against Dio Brando, losing his life alongside Iggy and Avdol in attempting to take down the nefarious vampire who had been tormenting the Joestars throughout the generations of the series that has become more popular over time.

Though Kakyoin never made a big return in the anime franchise following his demise, he did make an appearance in the video game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven, which united all of the Joestar protagonists under one flag in a bid to take down an all-powerful version of Dio. In the game, Kakyoin was brought back using Dio's new god-like abilities, putting the former ally of Jotaro directly in the path of the heroes. At the end of the game, however, they make a big hint that Kakyoin was actually permanently brought back from the dead, though we aren't sure if we will ever see him make a return in the future of the franchise.

Reddit Artist Lady Jotaro put together this amazing piece of art that imagines Kakyoin with a look that is befitting of the characters that are a part of the sleepy town of Morioh in Diamond Is Unbreakable, being resurrected following his tragic demise:

2021 is set to be a big year for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the spin-off series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan already being released on Netflix and the "biggest event" in the franchise's history set to land this spring in "Joestar The Inherited Soul". With many believing that the event will confirm that the sixth season of the anime is in the works, rumors are beginning to swirl regarding the future of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's anime. As the manga continues to tell the story of JoJolion, the anime definitely has a lot of ground left to cover.

