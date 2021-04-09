JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Returns To Netflix

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been no stranger to the streaming service of Netflix, with the platform releasing the spin-off series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan to fans around the world, and while the main series by Hirohiko Araki was mysteriously taken out of its library, Netflix has brought back the franchise. Though Netflix doesn't have the entirety of the series in its roster, as Diamond Is Unbreakable and Golden Wind are absent from the streaming service's library, fans can relive the early adventures of the Joestars with Phantom Blood, Battle Tendency, and Stardust Crusaders now available once again.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans have been "eating well" these past few days, with the event, Joestar The Inherited Soul, taking the opportunity to confirm that a new season is in the works that will focus on the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, in Stone Ocean. Following the franchise's first female protagonist as she attempts to clear her name while navigating through a maximum-security prison. Of course, things get quite difficult when Jolyne realizes that she has been dragged into the "family business" as she becomes a target for Enemy Stand users thanks in part to a plan that was put into motion by the most famous villain of the franchise, Dio Brando.

Twitter User Netflix Anime US noted that JoJo's Bizarre Adventure returned to the streaming service after a brief hiatus, bringing seventy-four episodes subbed and dubbed for fans who want to experience the story of the Joestars for the first time, or revisit the franchise created by Hirohiko Araki:

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (74 Episodes, Dub/Sub) is now back on Netflix!https://t.co/1TVIOfQmUo pic.twitter.com/DS4LNdUWNy — Netflix Anime U.S. (@NetflixAnime) April 8, 2021

A release date has yet to be revealed for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's anime adaptation, which will introduce scores of new anime fans to Stone Free and other truly bizarre Stands. With her Stand, Jolyne is granted the ability to not only deliver some insanely powerful punches, as her father's Star Platinum could do but can also transform into a series of strings, that come in handy much more than one would think. Bizarre as these powers are, she will be joined by hero and enemy Stands alike that are some of the weirdest we've ever seen.

Will you be binging through JoJo's Bizarre Adventure on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Joestars.