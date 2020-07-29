JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Art Gives Dio a Manga-Accurate Anime Makeover

✖

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure gave us one of the most deliciously evil villains in the medium of anime with Dio Brando, the young man turned vampire in the first installment of Phantom Blood and Stand wielder of the World in Stardust Crusaders, and one fan has decided to imagine a far more "manga accurate" look for him in the anime. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood took place in the late 1800's, introducing both Dio Brando and his rival in Jonathan Joestar, the first JoJo we ever came into contact with for the Hirohiko Araki created franchise!

Dio is easily one of the most recognizable villains in the wheel house of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, having taken revenge on the Joestars by not only causing the death of Jonathan, but by also stealing his body for himself to give him a shot at surviving and becoming the main antagonist of the third season in Stardust Crusaders! Assembling a crew of some of the most deadly Stand Users in the world, Dio returned to threaten Jonathan's descendants in Joseph and Jotaro, nearly taking over the world in the process. Though Brando is dead at the hands of Star Platinum, his plans continue from beyond the grave in the sixth story arc of the franchise in Stone Ocean!

Reddit Artist GrandGuerilla took a shot at re-making the appearance of Dio Brando, making him look far more like his original appearance in Hirohiko Araki's manga which continues to this day to give the characters of the world of the Joestars some of the craziest and stylish looks:

Dio Brando was always a villain, having made his way into the life of the Joestars when his father had conned his way into the good graces of Jonathan's father. With Dio being given a home, Brando spent little time in attempting to take the Joestar fortune for himself, performing some of the most evil actions we've seen in the series to date. Killing Jonathan's dog and almost destroying his relationship with the love of his life, Dio only became more evil when he was given the power of the nosferatu and gained near immortality.

