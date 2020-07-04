JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Disappointed No New Anime Was Announced
As the sun rises on a new day, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are shedding tears with no new announcement arriving for either a sixth season with Stone Ocean or a possible original video animation and they're letting their thoughts be known via social media. Anime Expo 2020 continues to take place this year virtually, much like FunimationCon, re-titling itself "Anime Expo Lite" and while they did have time dedicated to the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, fans were left stunned that there were no new anime announcements following the conclusion of the fifth season, Golden Wind.
The panel itself brought together a number of creative minds responsible for the fifth season, walking fans through a behind the scenes look into the world of Giorno Giovanna and the Passione Mafia, but fans were left aghast when they began to realize that there would be no announcements for the animated Stone Ocean or Purple Haze Feedback. With the panel from Anime Expo finished, we would imagine it will be some time until we see a confirmation that David Production is working on the sixth season.
Stone Ocean When
We're Taking It Hard
I can't believe Stone Ocean still hasn't been announced... pic.twitter.com/p4CXCSpEmX— JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ruined my life (@JJBAruinedme) July 4, 2020
Some Are Abandoning Ship
after the events of tonight i have decided to cut my ties with jojo’s bizarre adventure. i will now be moving to the haikyuu fandom. thank you ❤️— jess!! (@cowboybimbo) July 4, 2020
Some Are Still Hoping
i want to wake up tomorrow and see “david production confirms anime adaptation of jojo’s bizarre adventure: stone ocean” on my explore page— dante (@4zoic) July 4, 2020
The Pleading Phase
PLEASE WE NEED STONE OCEAN pic.twitter.com/7PNiqQw6i3— ᴏɴɪᴏɴ ʜᴇᴀᴅ ★ (@ohryadesu) July 4, 2020
Clown Shoes
Me, KNOWING they weren't gonna announce Stone Ocean but still hoping they would-- pic.twitter.com/huTgMmt2Yb— 🦠 Hannah-Marie 🦠 (@cookiestraw) July 4, 2020
Are you winning, Son?
Day 341
Stone Ocean is not confirmed. pic.twitter.com/Cn1bl6Ycte— Is Stone Ocean Confirmed? (@Pt6Confirmation) July 3, 2020
Some Are Turning To Madness
Stone Ocean wasn’t confirmed 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/nvi6VXdmfH— ˗`ˏ🧡Betzy⁷ ⟭⟬ 𖧵🧡ˎˊ˗ (@JojoKookie) July 4, 2020
Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures
We Were Ready
We were ready for golden wind and now it's over PLAESE just animate Stone Ocean (and Purple Haze Fredback) alredy
You have to let it go David Productions, we are tired. pic.twitter.com/ZnKUU03o70— Suyotome (@Suyotome) July 4, 2020
