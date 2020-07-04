JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Fans Disappointed No New Anime Was Announced

As the sun rises on a new day, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans are shedding tears with no new announcement arriving for either a sixth season with Stone Ocean or a possible original video animation and they're letting their thoughts be known via social media. Anime Expo 2020 continues to take place this year virtually, much like FunimationCon, re-titling itself "Anime Expo Lite" and while they did have time dedicated to the anime franchise created by Hirohiko Araki, fans were left stunned that there were no new anime announcements following the conclusion of the fifth season, Golden Wind.

The panel itself brought together a number of creative minds responsible for the fifth season, walking fans through a behind the scenes look into the world of Giorno Giovanna and the Passione Mafia, but fans were left aghast when they began to realize that there would be no announcements for the animated Stone Ocean or Purple Haze Feedback. With the panel from Anime Expo finished, we would imagine it will be some time until we see a confirmation that David Production is working on the sixth season.

Are you disappointed to see that the sixth season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure wasn't announced? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Joestar bloodline!