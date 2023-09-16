JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Voice Actor Introduces Joestar Reference to Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is one of the biggest video games on the planet and has cast some major voice actors to bring its characters to life as a result. For the game's Japanese dub, the entry consists of actors who have performed in anime franchises such as Sword Art Online, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Hunter x Hunter, and many more. Now, one voice actor has brought one of his most noteworthy anime lines into the game as a major nod to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Daisuke Ono might be best known for his role as Jotaro Kujo, the Joestar that led the charge in Stardust Crusaders, and would play roles in Diamond Is Unbreakable, Golden Wind, and Stone Ocean. Besides becoming noteworthy for his time as a Joestar, Ono has also appeared in anime including Black Clover, Rurouni Kenshin, Prince of Tennis, Pokemon, Tokyo Revengers, and many more. In Genshin Impact, Daisuke takes on the role of Wriothesley, one of the many characters that fans can attempt to add to their collection in the role-playing "gacha" game. Ironically enough, Genshin Impact has announced that an anime adaptation is in the works, which means Daisuke Ono could play a part in the eventual television series as well.

JoJo's Bizarre Genshin Impact

In a new video captured from Genshin Impact, Daisuke Ono's character is shown performing a patented "Ora Ora", a trademark phrase for Jotaro Kujo. Typically, Kujo will let quite a few "Oras" fly when he is delivering blows via his Stand, Star Platinum, which both has the ability to unleash heavy punches and be able to freeze time. We don't foresee a crossover between Genshin and the Joestars any time soon but stranger things have happened.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is no stranger to the world of video games, with the latest arriving via a remaster of the fighting game, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle. In 2019, Japan was able to see a unique Battle Royale game arrive in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor, which unfortunately hasn't made its way to North America. In Last Survivor, players will pick their favorite Stand user and battle against other players to be the last man standing ala Fortnite and PUBG.

What do you think of this Joestar Easter Egg? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and all things JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.