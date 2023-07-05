Attack on Titan Cast Goes Gacha With Genshin Impact Casting

Genshin Impact has taken the video game world by storm since first arriving on platforms in 2020. Presented as a free-to-play game, the "gacha" title presents players with a large variety of characters to acquire as they navigate world of magic and mystery. While the game hasn't seen a crossover with Attack on Titan as Fortnite recently has, Genshin Impact has recruited quite a few voice actors from the series to help in bringing some major characters to life.

Genshin Impact is preparing to introduce a brand new land to its ever-expanding environment. Billed as "Fontaine", the free-to-play game hasn't revealed exactly when fans can expect the update to arrive, though many players have predicted that it might land shortly this year. Along with the new landscapes that players will be able to explore, Genshin Impact will be adding some new characters for players to collect, some of which will have some familiar Scout Regiment voices helping to bring them to life. Genshin has yet to crossover with any major anime properties as of yet, though the game's art style certainly takes a page from the medium, as the game even has its own anime adaptation in the works.

Attack on Genshin Impact

For the Japanese voice cast of Genshin Impact, there are a handful of Attack on Titan veterans that will be lending their voices to the game. Yui Ishikawa, Hiro Shimono, Daisuke Ono, and Hiroshi Kamiya will be a part of the upcoming Fontaine expansion, who play the roles of Mikasa, Conny, Erwin, and Levi respectively. With Genshin Impact growing larger with its player base, perhaps we'll see an anime crossover at some point in the future in the same vein as Fortnite.

It's no surprise to see that Attack on Titan's voice cast is expanding their resumes, as the anime series is coming to a close later this year. Recently, Studio MAPPA released a new trailer to give fans a first look at the series finale for the brutal anime adaptation. Based on the original ending of the manga, MAPPA has its work cut out for it when it comes to bringing the Scout Regiment's story to an end this year.

Do you think we'll one day see a Genshin Impact/Attack on Titan crossover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Via Genshin Impact Memes