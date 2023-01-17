Genshin Impact Anime Gets 2023 Update From Ufotable

The new year is here, and of course, that means the calendar for Genshin Impact is stacked. The game has plenty of updates in store for fans with its latest slated to drop in a matter of hours. There are also goodies outside of the game coming to life with the biggest being Genshin Impact's official anime. And not long ago, the studio behind the project gave fans a 2023 update in light of the new year.

As you may have heard last year, miHoYo and the animation studio Ufotable are teaming up to bring Genshin Impact to the small screen. An official anime project for the game was announced in Fall 2022 with help from a concept trailer. Since then, little word has been shared on the anticipated title, but that changed the other day on Twitter.

Ufotable took the fandom by surprise when it posted a tweet regarding Genshin Impact. It was there fans were updated on the title as work continues on the adaptation behind the scenes. While creatives do their thing at the drawing board, Ufotable has gone ahead and created official Twitter profiles for the anime that will hand out new trailers and posters in the coming months.

As you can see above, official Twitter pages were opened in different languages. There is a page for Japanese, English, Korean, and Mandarin Chinese. So if you want to stay up to date on the Genshin Impact anime, these places will be ones to track.

Of course, fans are eager to see how Ufotable will tackle Genshin Impact, and you can hardly blame their enthusiasm. After all, the studio's reputation has never been better thanks to its work on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The studio's tenure with other titles like Fate/Zero has shown audiences Ufotable is second to none in animation. And when it comes to Genshin Impact, well – fans expect the best of the best.

