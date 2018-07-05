‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind’ Announces Voice Cast

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans have been waiting on an official anime for Part 5, Vento Aureo, for a long time, but they’re all in now that the first teaser trailer for the series has dropped.

Along with a gorgeous looking teaser trailer, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind also revealed the voice cast fans can expect from the upcoming series.

“JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind” Pt5 anime cast announced

Giorno Giovanna (CV: Kenshou Ono)

Bruno Bucciarati (CV: Yuichi Nakamura)

Narancia Ghirga (CV: Daiki Yamashita)

Pannacotta Fugo (CV: Junya Enoki)

Guido Mista (CV: Kousuke Toriumi)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, adapting Part 5 of the series, is currently scheduled for a premiere in October. The voice cast for the series currently includes Kenshou Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

Fans attending Anime Expo 2018 will get a first look at the series this week as its first episode is slated to premiere July 6th. The season’s first episode will also be shared later this year at an event in Paris before JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind goes live in October. For those unfamiliar with JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, the series was originally created by Hirohiko Araki. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series was first published in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 121 volumes.

The series has sold over 100 million copies and is the best-selling manga series in history and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that began in 2012 and has run for over 100 episodes and spans the first four major arcs of the series.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has been running for so long, it’s no stranger to bizarre censorship either with one recent anime censoring Jotaro’s cigarette smoking from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders. There are even more bizarre fan projects such as this oddly fitting mash-up of Seinfeld and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure into Jerry’s Bizarro Adventure.

The series is also getting a special exhibit in Japan titled “Hirohiko Araki JoJo Exhibition: Ripples of Adventure,” will be held at the National Art Center in Tokyo beginning August 24. The exhibit will display many images of his famous characters over the years and Araki announced that he will produced new work for the exhibit as well along with collaborative works from artists like such as Motohiko Odani, Kunihiko Morinaga, and WOW. This exhibit is only the second time a single manga author has had an exhibit in the National Art Center, with the last exhibit celebrating the works of the influential Osamu Tezuka 28 years ago.