DiGiorno Goes Full JoJo with This Late-Night Post

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has shown up in a lot of new places since continuing to ride the heights of its popularity with its anime franchise taking off around the world, and the pizza company of Digiorno is looking to capitalize with an advertisement that takes the outfit of Giorno Giovanni's and gives it a spicy italian make over! With the latest season of the franchise, Golden Wind, taking place in Italy, there isn't a better set of characters within the series created by Hirohiko Araki to be linked with pizza than these Stand users looking to overtake the Passione mafia!

The fifth and latest season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure featured, as mentioned earlier, a collective of Italian Stand users that were attempting to change the trajectory of the biggest mob in the country to a more altruistic existence. With Giorno harboring the Stand called the Golden Wind, the de facto leader of the crew made sure that they always had time to grab a bite and a spot of tea or coffee as they attempted to take down the villainous mob boss that went by the name of Diavolo. While the heroes and villains didn't have an affinity for pizza overall, it was clear that they were all men and women of taste who were knowledgeable in a number of Italian cuisines.

Digiorno has made a name for itself by offering its pizzas to potential eaters via retailers and touting the company as being the same if not better than delivery pizza, though wading into the world of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is definitely a first for the food providers:

Though the adventures of Giorno Giovanni and company has come to an end, there is still plenty of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure left to adapt as three chapters following the Golden Wind have been presented via its manga format. The next installment, Stone Ocean, doesn't exactly have the same culinary creations as the fifth season, considering it takes place inside a maximum security penitentiary in Florida, but that doesn't stop it from being one of the most exciting story lines in the franchise to date. Following the daughter of Jotaro Kujo, Jolyne, we're crossing our fingers that an anime adaptation is announced sooner rather than later!

What do you think of this Bizarre new marketing campaign for Digiorno? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.