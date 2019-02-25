‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Debuts King Crimson

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind has been in the middle of a huge arc in which the Bucciarati Gang was protecting the Passione Boss’ daughter Trish Una from a squad of hit men, the latest episode takes it one step further by revealing the big boss’ Stand.

With a stunning debut fans of the manga have been waiting for, the latest Golden Wind episode sees King Crimson (subtitled as Emperor Crimson due to licensing rights) unleash his time erasing abilities on Bucciarati.

In Episode 20 of the series, Bucciarati delivers Trish to the location designated by the boss. But when they arrive, Bucciarati quickly realizes that the boss wants to kill his daughter. Given his honor, and the fact that Bucciarati hates the twisted morality of Passione, he heads to a basement area in search of Trish. He finds her, but he also comes face to face with the mysterious boss himself.

Giorno had been keeping track of him thanks to a living brooch Bucciarati attached to the boss, but something was strange off the bat. Shrouded in shadow, Bucciarati launches a barrage of punches with Sticky Fingers in an attempt to take down the boss. But, soon it’s revealed that Bucciarati actually attacked an image of himself from the future.

The boss speaks through his King Crimson stand, and explains that this effect is due to his ability to “erase time and leap past it.” So Bucciarati’s past collided with his future, essentially. Dubbing Bucciarati’s mission to protect his daughter now at an end, he punches a hole straight through Bucciarati’s stomach.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.

