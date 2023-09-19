Will the Lost JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Film From 2007 Ever Resurface?

It's hard to deny that the Joestars haven't found their place in the world, as anime fans are continuing to boost JoJo's Bizarre Adventure to new levels of popularity. While the anime franchise focuses on Stand Users fighting against one another, this wasn't always the case. Phantom Blood, the first storyline of the series, saw Jonathan Joestar taking on creatures of the night but there is a major anime project that a good portion of fans have yet to see. Will the Phantom Blood movie from 2007 ever resurface?

For those who might not know the backstory surrounding this film, the movie was created by Studio A.P.P.P. who fans might know best for their work on anime classics such as Golden Boy, Fist of the North Star: Legend of Toki, Roboto Carnival, and Project A-Ko to name a few. This was actually the second time that the studio had tackled the Joestars, as A.P.P.P. had created the OVA series that adapted Stardust Crusaders in the early 90s. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood's film hit theaters in Japan for a limited run to help in celebrating the franchise's 20th anniversary in 2007, but has never made its way to home video following its debut.

A Phantom Blood Return?

This, of course, wasn't the only time that we witnessed Jonathan Joestar fight against Dio Brando, as David Production would start their own take on the franchise. Starting the anime series in 2012, David has since been translating each of the storylines focusing on the Joestars from the manga. While the Stone Ocean recently came to an end on Netflix, David Production has yet to confirm when the anime adaptation will continue.

(Photo: Studio A.P.P.P.)

There has been no word as of yet that this lost movie will ever make a comeback, though anime fans remain hopeful as the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise continues to skyrocket in popularity. Various still images have made their way online, but only a scant few who attended the brief theatrical run in Japan were able to witness this new take on the Joestars.

Do you want to one day see this early take on Phantom Blood? How do you think Jonathan Joestar's story compares to the likes of his fellow Joestars? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.