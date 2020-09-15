JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Revisiting A Time Before Stands in Phantom Blood

It Was A Family Affair (Photo: David Production) The first few episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure were most definitely absent of Stands, but were also absent of the idea of vampires and Hamon, the energy that was used by Jonathan in his bid to stop the nightmarish reign of Dio Brando. Instead, what we witnessed was Dio's insane attempts to take the Joestar fortune by slandering Jonathan's good name, punting his dog into a garbage burner to burn it alive, and even going so far as to kiss Jon's girlfriend to be the "first kiss she ever had". It's in this opening salvo that we see just how deliciously evil Dio was, long before he became a vampire. prevnext

Hamon Replaced Stands (Photo: David Production) Jonathan Joestar never got his own Stand, when he was alive anyway, instead vying to learn how to harness the mythical energy known as "Hamon". The energy was the perfect foil to vampires, managing to kill most of the blood suckers that it was used against. With the power being centered around the user's breath, battles would normally play out so that the villains would attempt to find a way to steal Jon's breath in their fight. As both vampires were pushed aside and Stands became the focus of the franchise, Hamon went the way of the dinosaurs, used once or twice in Stardust Crusaders by Joseph Joestar. prevnext

The Victorian Era (Photo: David Production) The likes of Stardust Crusaders, Diamond Is Unbreakable, and Golden Wind mostly took place in eras considered "modern", where they focused on the regular world and the basic level of technology that we know today, but Phantom Blood taking place in the late 1800s gave everything a far different feel. The clothing, mannerisms, and overall aesthetic of the first season because of this does feel far different from everything that comes after it, with even the story of Jonathan's grandson, Joseph, taking place during the era of World War 2. prevnext

Remember When Dio Could Freeze People? (Photo: David Production) We're not talking about when he could freeze time using the power of the Stand dubbed "The World", which he may have inherited from the Joestars by taking over Jonathan's body, but the time when he could literally freeze anything he touched and encase it in ice. Acting as a perfect counter attack to Hamon, Dio himself, as a vampire, was able to freeze his opponents, murdering one of the students of the hilariously named TOMPETTY. Interestingly enough, he never used this ability during Stardust Crusaders in his fight against Jotaro and company, though this could be because of his new body or simply because the World's time freeze was more than enough. prevnext